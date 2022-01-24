ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court to consider landmark challenge to Harvard and UNC affirmative action policies

By Joan Biskupic
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The Supreme Court announced Monday it will reconsider race-based affirmative action in college admissions, a move that could eliminate campus practices that have widely benefitted Black and Hispanic...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#Unc#Affirmative Action#College#The Supreme Court#Hispanic#Asian American
