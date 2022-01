Sibling rivalry is rarely pretty but here the similarities are strikingly obvious yet the differences are carefully rooted in their DNA. We are of course talking about the blockbuster duo from the E-GMP platform: the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both EVs have received their fair share of praise along with high-interest levels but we are here to tell what all differences are there- if any at all! The fundamental ethos of both these EVs is the same in being halo products for their respective makers and being the face of the upcoming EV product range.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO