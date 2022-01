Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback. Paula: Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy! How can it be that this is the first time this season that you and I have had a chance to go back and forth about the state of college hockey? I’m taking us old school – so to speak – for our TMQ reunion, starting with the very interesting DCU/USCHO Division I Poll this week.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO