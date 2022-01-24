Kid's Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile

Picture it: The quiet beauty of the northern forests, flocks of winter songbirds, the meandering Mill Creek — and you, eating a s’more. If you have snowshoes, that’s what’s in store Saturday, Jan. 29, when Mackinac State Historic Parks invites you to its “Snowshoeing and s’mores event at Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park for a naturalist-guided 2-mile hike along the park’s trails. Along the way, guests will stop at a forest clearing to enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa by a campfire. Free. No snowshoes are available for rent. Meet at the main entrance parking area, 9001 W. US-23 in Mackinaw City, by 2pm. The event is free and lasts two hours.
