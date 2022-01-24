Kid's Craft Lab: Mitten Mobile

Enrollment is now open for upcoming classes from the University of Washington’s Craft Beer Programs. Are you a beer lover looking to learn more about beer? Maybe you’re a homebrewer wanting to take your skills to the next level. Are you looking to get into the beer biz? Are you already in the beer biz but want to expand your knowledge base? Whatever the case, the University of Washington Professional Development Center can help you reach your goals with its Craft Beer Programs.

