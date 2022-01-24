ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Observatory Promotes Shields-Shimizu To President, COO

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based creative agency Observatory has promoted Brendan Shields-Shimizu, to President and Chief Operating Officer, a new role at the agency. Shields-Shimizu was most recently managing director and head of the agency’s Brand Team at where he led work for Chipotle, Marriott, AB InBev, Bonobos, Netflix and Nike, among...

