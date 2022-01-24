Observatory Promotes Shields-Shimizu To President, COO

EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of Sundance, XYZ Films has promoted Pip Ngo to Senior Vice President of Sales & Acquisitions. The promotion expands Ngo’s duties to include sales, content, and now distribution. He will play a key role within the company’s domestic distribution label. XYZ Films Films’ distribution arm recently struck a home entertainment output deal with Neon & Bleecker Street’s joint-venture, Decal. The inaugural film slated for release through the distribution division is Something In The Dirt, which is the fifth directorial effort from duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The film will have its world premiere at Sundance later this week. XYZ’s Sundance 2022 slate also includes Riley Stearns’ sci-fi film, Dual, starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, which XYZ produced and financed in Finland in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, and Cerdita (aka Piggy), based on the Goya-winning short from XYZ management client Carlota Pereda. Ngo joined XYZ Films in 2017 as Director of Sales and Acquisitions, later rising to Vice President overseeing XYZ’s domestic sales slate. He started his career in the independent film space after joining CAA’s Film Finance Group before moving over to Sierra/Affinity and later Vimeo.

