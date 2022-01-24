ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine preps for possible Russian military action

By (Source: CNN/MAXAR/VGTRK)
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. officials warn an invasion could be...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian State#U S#Defense Department#Maxar#Cnn#Vgtrk#Russian State Media#Dod
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1980s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 5 Russian warships spotted near NATO ally

Five Russian ships, including a frigate, a cruiser, a destroyer, a cruiser and a pair of support vessels, were spotted operating near the coast of Norway, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, on Tuesday. Photos of the three vessels were taken by a Norwegian P-3C Orion turboprop anti-submarine and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Russia
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Independent

Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

Tensions continue to mount along Russia’s border with Ukraine, where Moscow has been building up its military presence, estimated to amount to around 106,000 soldiers.Russian president Vladimir Putin has denied he has any intention of invading the neighbouring state but has presented the West with a series of demands, including an end to the eastern expansion of Nato membership to ex-Soviet states and the curtailment of US and Nato military activity on Russia’s doorstep.Nato has said it is sending additional ships and fighter jets to its deployments in eastern Europe, while the US and UK are withdrawing diplomats’ families...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden vows that US troops will not move into Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise

President Joe Biden assured reporters that US troops would not be going into Ukraine even as 8,500 American troops are placed on heightened alert. “There is not going to be any American forces moving to Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at a store in Washington. Mr Biden made the remarks despite the fact that on Monday, the Pentagon announced that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin placed 8,500 troops on “heightened preparedness”. The president said that the forces were on high alert and are a part of a Nato operation.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the announcement was made...
MILITARY
Salon

"No military solution" on Ukraine: Progressives in Congress demand diplomacy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Barbara Lee, two top members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, implored the Biden administration on Wednesday to urgently pursue a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, warning that "there is no military solution" to surging tensions with Russia.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy