First it was your cousin and her partner. Then a few days later, your bestie texted you with the news. And then your colleague. Within a week, practically everyone you know had either tested positive for the Omicron variant or had been exposed. While some had cold or flu-like symptoms, most people kind of felt…fine. And if you’ve still somehow managed to not get it, you may be wondering if it’s even worth taking the necessary precautions (masking, social distancing) to avoid it—maybe you should just get Omicron over with already.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO