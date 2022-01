CLEVELAND, Ohio -- They say all good things must come to an end. Amy Schneider’s incredible run on “Jeopardy!” is no exception. The engineering manager originally from Dayton was defeated by Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, on Wednesday’s episode, ending her streak of 40 consecutive wins, second-most in the show’s 38-season history. Only “Jeopardy!” legend and current host Ken Jennings has more with 74.

