ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Riley Tufte: Joins taxi squad

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tufte was elevated from AHL Texas to the taxi squad Monday. Tufte has...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Tufte
CBS Sports

Sean McDermott on Bills not squib kicking with 13 seconds left against Chiefs: 'That starts with me'

The Buffalo Bills were up three points with 13 seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were 13 seconds away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still managed to tie the game in the final seconds, going 44 yards in two plays to set up Harrison Butker's game-tying 49-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime. The Bills could have squib kicked the ball and given the Chiefs less time (taking approximately four or five seconds off the clock) but potentially better field position.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi#Ahl Texas#Ahl Rockford
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Bounced to taxi squad

Lettieri was demoted to the taxi squad Monday. Lettieri tallied two points in Friday's win over the Lightning. He has seven points through 15 games this season. Expect the 26-year-old to continue shuffling between levels regularly.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Joins taxi squad

Bunnaman was recalled to the Flyers' taxi squad Monday. Phildelphia's forward compliment has been beset by injuries of late, which could see Bunaman added to the active roster prior to puck drop of Monday's matchup with Dallas. In his previous eight games this year, the 23-year-old center has generated zero points, six shots and 11 hits while averaging 9:48 of ice time. If Bunnaman does suit up against the Stars, it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer minimal fantasy value.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Flames' Connor Mackey: On taxi squad

Mackey was promoted to the taxi squad Monday. Mackey has 20 points through 34 games with AHL Stockton this season. He hasn't seen any NHL action since the 2020-21 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Zach Sawchenko: Joins taxi squad

Sawchenko was added to the taxi squad Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Sawchenko will serve as the No. 3 goalie for the Sharks during their East Coast trip that begins Wednesday against the Capitals. He likely won't play unless something sidelines one of Adin Hill or James Reimer.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Byron Froese: Assigned to taxi squad

Froese was promoted from AHL Stockton to the taxi squad Monday. Froese has generated 19 points over 22 AHL Stockton performances this season. The 30-year-old has yet to appear in a 2021-22 NHL contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Adam Huska: Recalled to taxi squad

Huska was reassigned from AHL Hartford to the taxi squad Monday. Huska has posted a 4-5-2 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage for AHL Hartford this season. The 24-year-old has gone 2-1-0 since he was reassigned to the AHL on Jan. 1. His last NHL appearance was his debut against Colorado on Dec. 8.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy