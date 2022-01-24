Stars' Riley Tufte: Joins taxi squad

Bunnaman was recalled to the Flyers' taxi squad Monday. Phildelphia's forward compliment has been beset by injuries of late, which could see Bunaman added to the active roster prior to puck drop of Monday's matchup with Dallas. In his previous eight games this year, the 23-year-old center has generated zero points, six shots and 11 hits while averaging 9:48 of ice time. If Bunnaman does suit up against the Stars, it will almost certainly be in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer minimal fantasy value.
