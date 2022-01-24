ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal: ‘We’re Going in the Right Direction’

Cover picture for the articleWith the future of Bradley Beal at top of mind for the Washington Wizards, their star believes the team is headed in the right direction. The Wizards are currently 23-24 on the season and in tenth place in the Eastern Conference, but they’ve shown signs of being a quality team at...

But will the recent downturn prompt Beal to question whether he wants to remain? “I have a lot of conversations with Tommy,” Beal said Tuesday night. “We’re very transparent with what we want to do and what my future looks like. And yeah, the (trade) deadline is coming up, and I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are. Granted, I’m giving this organization an opportunity to prove that and show that, and obviously I’m a big factor in that, too, in producing and playing well and performing. But I want to win, and we all know that. It’s just a matter of us doing it. We’ve got the pieces, we have the assets, we’ve got the depth — everything that we bragged about at the beginning of the year. Now let’s put it together and make it work. Speculations are going to be what they are. I can’t control that. But I know what comes out of my mouth, and I know where my heart is, and everyone will know.”
