ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding affirmative action to major cases on abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda. The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard University, a private...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?

A vacancy sign hangs above the Supreme Court bench following reports on Jan. 26, 2022, that long-serving liberal justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Names are already being thrown around in the media as to who will replace him, aided by helpful hints from President Joe Biden himself. But whoever it is can, depending on their age, expect a lengthy spell on the bench of the highest court in the land. Precedent shows us that justices tend grow old in the position. Breyer is one such example. When he joined the Supreme Court in 1994, he was an already very accomplished...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Stephen Breyer: pragmatic pillar of US Supreme Court

Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the US Supreme Court and the senior member of the bench's liberal-leaning wing, boasts a record of pragmatism in the hundreds of opinions he has authored in his long career. The bespectacled California native, aged 83, was nominated to the nation's highest court by Democratic former president Bill Clinton, and US media reported Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of the current term in June. He has spent more than 25 years on the nine-member bench, which towards the end of his tenure has firmly leaned to the right of the political spectrum. But being in the minority has not dimmed his jovial nature or passion for the work of the court. Breyer has insisted in his rulings on assessing real-world implications when deciding cases, rejecting the strict reading of the Constitution favored by some of his peers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
Daily Herald

Judge denies access to rioter's community service records

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge has denied a news media coalition's request for public access to records of court-ordered community service by one of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled Wednesday that Anna Morgan-Lloyd's community service records are not 'œjudicial records'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Yale University#Harvard University#Asian American#The University Of Texas
Daily Herald

Supreme Court considers Alabama's bid to allow execution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The U.S. Supreme Court considered Thursday whether to let Alabama execute a death row inmate who claims an intellectual disability combined with the state's inattention cost him a chance to avoid lethal injection and choose a less 'œtorturous,' yet untried, method. The Alabama attorney general's...
ALABAMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Masking Tension Reports in Supreme Court: 'I'm Choosing to Be Safe'

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is speaking out amid reports of mask-related tension between herself and fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch. While appearing virtually on Tamron Hall's eponymous show Wednesday, the host asked Sotomayor, 67, about the "rare statement" she and Gorsuch, 54, released last week, denying that she had asked him to wear a face mask, amid her own ongoing decision to do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sportico

Justice Breyer Retirement a Setback for NCAA Traditionalists

The retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will alter the Court’s dynamics, including in regard to college sports cases. Breyer, 83, has expressed support for the traditions of college sports—a sharp contrast to more critical viewpoints shared by Justice Brett Kavanaugh and others. Breyer’s retirement is not yet official, though NBC News, the Associated Press and other national media have reported on it. After Breyer’s retirement is formally announced, President Joe Biden will interview candidates for the nomination. During the 2020 presidential election and at other times, Biden has pledged to nominate the first black woman to the Court....
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
144K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy