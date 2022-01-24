ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurinburg, NC

16 downtown businesses to receive grants

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — Sixteen downtown businesses will be receiving funding for various projects to the businesses, thanks to a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Laurinburg was one of 30 communities across North Carolina selected for the grant and received $25,000 back in October.

The grants are aimed to help downtown businesses undergo operational and structural improvements. To further enhance the recovery efforts, the Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Committee, Inc. worked with some of the businesses that were working on larger projects to apply for DAC funds through programs — like the facade grant program that’s open to downtown businesses.

This “coupling” approach allowed for more projects to be funded and increased the overall business improvements to downtown to exceed $40,000.

“Duke Energy recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses and wants to assist in their recovery,” said District Manager of Duke Energy David McNeill. “We also understand the importance that downtowns have on the economic vitality of communities. So this grant program was developed to help local businesses adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.”

The cornerstone of the program is the Duke Energy Hometown Revitalization Grant. This grant program was established to help businesses who suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic and have had to take measures to adapt their business with respect to COVID-19 as well as to improve the overall presentation of their business to customers.

Local businesses went through a grant application process by the DAC, who selected the recipients. Each business was awarded funding as either reimbursement or to help fund projects that will improve the exterior and interior components of their business and property. There is a six-month window for completion.

“We are thankful to the Duke Energy Foundation for giving our downtown businesses and our community this opportunity, said Laurinburg Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “Their grant and our opportunity to, in some cases, match their funds will help further enhance the downtown area and the overall Laurinburg community.”

