ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The SPY Sell-Off Over?

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a brutal meltdown, there is a chance the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is about to reverse. The SPY has reached levels that...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.85% to $296.71 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. Microsoft Corp. closed $52.96 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher ahead of Fed announcement

Stocks opened higher Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that's expected to set the stage for rate increases later this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 236 points, or 0.7%, at 34,534, while the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 4,409. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.1% to 13,824. The Fed isn't expected to take action Wednesday, but is seen signaling a rate increase in March. Investors will be looking for clues to the speed and scope of rate increases and other measures this year. Stocks have fallen in volatile trading this month tied in large part to expectations around the Fed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Equinix's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bz Chart Of#Spdr S P 500 Etf Trust#Benzinga Trading School
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock rose 11.6% to $0.2 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares moved upwards by 6.18% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million. RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock moved upwards...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In JD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 35.01 shares of JD.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in JD would have produced an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, JD.com has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Snowflake Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:SNOW) short percent of float has fallen 22.94% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.91 million shares sold short, which is 1.78% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Other Tech Stocks Are Dragging The Hang Seng Index Lower Today

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably lower in Hong Kong on Thursday, dragging the benchmark Hang Seng Index into negative territory. Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index was down 2.6% at the time of writing, after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could start raising interest rates as soon as March even as it kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 1.98% to $45.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.22% to 4,356.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.65 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
STOCKS
The Free Press - TFP

Crypto Market Sees $130 Billion Sell-Off Over Last 24 Hours

The cryptocurrency market lost nearly $130 billion in value over the last 24 hours as major digital coins continue their extended sell-off, multiple sources reported. Bitcoin dropped 4.81% to $33,693.63 over the last 24 hours while Ethereum slid 9.41% to $2,206.22, according to Coinbase. Both assets fell to their lowest level since July 2021, and each has lost roughly 50% of its highest value.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several big tech companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), are all trading lower Tuesday morning amid a rise in Treasury yields, which has pressured growth stock valuations. Concerns over Fed tapering going into 2022 have continued to drive a market selloff in January.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.03% to $152.54 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's eighth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $344.95 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
101K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy