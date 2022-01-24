ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Burns & Levinson, Water Ways, Chill Brands, Rubicon Organics

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Burns & Levinson Expands National Cannabis Business Law Practice. Boston-based Burns & Levinson LLP announced Tuesday that Max Borg has joined the firm as a partner and Douglas Ginn has joined as an associate in the company's fast-growing, national Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group. Prior to joining Burns...

