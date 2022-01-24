Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Burns & Levinson, Water Ways, Chill Brands, Rubicon Organics

Biopharma and life sciences companies made numerous appointments this week to boards and executive teams. These Movers & Shakers will position the companies for future growth. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Danny Bar-Zohar was named Global Head of R&D and Joern-Peter Halle was named Chief Strategy Officer at Merck KGaA. Bar-Zohar joined Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in November 2020 as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Development. He has more than a decade of leadership experience in pharma, having worked previously at Novartis and Teva. Halle previously served as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research for the last 18 months, leading discovery through pre-clinical efforts for the company’s Oncology/Immuno-Oncology and Immunology therapeutic areas. Halle also served as Senior Vice President, Head of Immuno-Oncology research, and Senior Vice President, Head of External Innovation.
