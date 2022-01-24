20 guns, 5k rounds of ammo seized in Ravenna Twp. home
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officers seized 20 guns with around 5k rounds of ammunition and multiple high capacity magazines from a Ravenna Township home on Friday.
The Portage County Sheriff’ s Office said in a Facebook post that a team of officers was carrying out a federal search warrant when they seized the weapons from the suspect, who was prohibited from having guns because of previous felony drug trafficking and drug possession convictions.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Portage County Sheriff's Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit and Portage County Sheriff's Office are working together on this case.
Investigators will present evidence to the United States Attorneys Office for future criminal charges.
