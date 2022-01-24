ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

20 guns, 5k rounds of ammo seized in Ravenna Twp. home

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Officers seized 20 guns with around 5k rounds of ammunition and multiple high capacity magazines from a Ravenna Township home on Friday.

The Portage County Sheriff’ s Office said in a Facebook post that a team of officers was carrying out a federal search warrant when they seized the weapons from the suspect, who was prohibited from having guns because of previous felony drug trafficking and drug possession convictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHZOY_0du9lrYo00
20 guns seized in Ravenna Township (Credit: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit and Portage County Sheriff’s Office are working together on this case.

Investigators will present evidence to the United States Attorneys Office for future criminal charges.

Comments / 15

shoddrea Hendricks
2d ago

Go to gun shows, sell back home...to who!?... Probably these young black people running around here playing "catch me if you can" with the police!!!, SOMEBODY selling them!?💯🇺🇲🤔😒🤗👮🕵️💀🤫

Reply(4)
7
seabird1
2d ago

crazy. unless the firearms were used in a manner threatening to anyone, who cares? what about the search? were they under the impression this person was trafficking drugs again? did they find any drugs? I used to be concerned over people having a "lot" of firearms and ammunition until I started to enjoy target shooting. this article fuels to fear of firearms when it wasn't even the cause of the search anyway.

Reply(2)
4
 

