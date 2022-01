A 24-year-old man from Texas was shot in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble city on Friday night while he was bringing in a birthday cake for their six-year-old daughter.Police said that Calogero Duenes was walking outside the restaurant when he got into an argument with another man who was driving a Ford vehicle. The Humble police department said that the unidentified young man was driving the wrong way down the parking lane.Police officers who arrived at the scene said that Duenes had suffered multiple bullet wounds on his body. Duenes was taken to a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO