New Haven receives federal grant to address housing-related hazards

By Jenn Brink, Ken Houston
 5 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of children who have asthma is alarmingly high, especially in cities like New Haven.

A $2 million grant through the Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Program was awarded to New Haven to address asthma triggers, including moisture, mold, mildew, domestic hygiene, pests, radon, and falling and tripping hazards, as well as weatherization deficiencies.

“This $2 million grant is a really big deal,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said.

In New Haven, 14.7% of all school-aged children have asthma.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) helped to secure the funding.

“The leading cause of absenteeism in New Haven is, in fact, asthma, which is aggravated by poor air quality,” Blumenthal said.

Seventy percent of homes in New Haven were built before the mid-70s, which puts residents at risk for asthma.

Over the last four years, more than 1,200 children were hospitalized for asthma-related issues, including 625 infants who ended up in emergency rooms.

