Take a look: Drone with sausage on string saves stranded dog

Millie, a Jack Russell-Whippet mix, was rescued last week after being ushered to safety by a drone with a sausage attached to it, The Guardian reports. The incident in the town of Havant, Hampshire in England started when Millie slipped her lead and was later seen on the mudflats with a rapidly rising tide. When a coordinated effort involving police, firefighters, and volunteers to try and encourage her to seek higher ground was unsuccessful, all seemed lost until a drone pilot had the unusual suggestion of using the appeal of a savory sausage to draw her out of harm’s way.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO