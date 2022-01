There is a lot of new information coming out about COVID-19, some of it just days old, and some of it could be considered as signs of hope. One piece of good news comes out of Israel. Professor Cyrille Cohen, the head of immunology at Bar-llan University, and also an advisor for the Israel Committee for Vaccines, has reported that the wide-spread of the milder Omicron COVID Variant will turn the Pandemic into an endemic phase, literally turning COVID-19 into something like a common flue, a “widespread but mild illness with few badly hurt by it.”

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO