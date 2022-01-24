ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

High court won't hear pandemic proxy voting dispute

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hozK4_0du9k5y000
Supreme Court Tourists visit the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Jan., 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a challenge from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the proxy voting system that Democrats put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy had sought a declaration that proxy voting, an absent representative giving authority for someone in attendance to cast his or her vote, was unconstitutional. As is typical, the high court said nothing in rejecting the challenge Monday.

House lawmakers voted by proxy for the first time in May 2020 following a House rules change. The change was intended to strike a balance between working from home during the coronavirus outbreak and honoring the Constitution's requirement to be "present" and voting.

Lower courts had agreed the lawsuit should be dismissed because each house of Congress can set its own rules for voting.

“The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request to overturn the dismissal of their frivolous lawsuit is a victory for the Congress, the rule of law and public health. Both the Constitution and more than a century of legal precedent make clear that the House is empowered to determine its own rules – and remote voting by proxy falls squarely within this purview,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Proxy voting has become a routine and time-consuming part of House business during the pandemic, with lawmakers waiting in long lines to cast votes for their colleagues. Members of both parties have used the system to work remotely. Attendance in the House has been particularly sparse during the worst waves of the virus, though lawmakers often use the system to attend events outside Washington.

Republicans have said they would end that practice should the GOP win the majority in the midterm elections. McCarthy told reporters last week that Americans expect their leaders to work and that proxy voting allows lawmakers to skip important aspects of their job.

“I think people should show up to be paid. I think people should work together across the aisle. And if you’re here, that’s when you can make that happen,” McCarthy said. “And fortunately in the next year, we’ll change that.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Releases Statement on Supreme Court’s Refusal to Overturn the Dismissal of House Republicans’ Lawsuit to Block Remote Voting by Proxy

January 25, 2022 - San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released this statement after the Supreme Court refused to overturn the lower court’s dismissal of the lawsuit by House Republicans seeking. to block remote voting by proxy during the pandemic:. “The Supreme Court’s refusal of House Republicans’ request...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court won’t review House COVID-19 proxy voting

House Republicans’ constitutional challenge to COVID-19-related proxy-voting rules finally ran out of steam Monday, when the Supreme Court declined to hear Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s appeal of lower court rulings that dismissed the case. Dozens of House Republicans and several constituents filed the lawsuit in May 2020 to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
indianapublicmedia.org

News Wrap: Supreme Court rejects GOP proxy voting lawsuit

In our news wrap Monday, the United States Supreme Court rejected a Republican lawsuit against proxy voting in the House of Representatives, but agreed to hear challenges to affirmative action in college admissions for the first time since 2016. Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis charged that three former police officers violated George Floyd's civil rights in failing to stop his murder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court won’t hear new issue in Texas abortion law fight

The Supreme Court won’t step back into the legal challenge over a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after around six weeks of pregnancy, rejecting a request from abortion providers to clarify procedural next steps in the case. The court on Thursday declined a petition from Whole Woman’s Health,...
TEXAS STATE
Vindy.com

US Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of Delphi retirees

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association appeal concerning the involuntarily terminated Delphi Salaried Pension Plan. That termination in 2009 affected nearly 20,000 seniors who worked as salaried employees for the then Delphi Corp. The retirees association, in a statement, expressed “profound disappointment” in...
LABOR ISSUES
shepherdexpress.com

The Fight for Voting Rights Won’t End

Asking what President Biden and House and Senate Democrats can possibly do now to protect voting rights when two Democratic senators refuse to join them in passing legislation supporting the fundamental principle of American democracy is the wrong question. The real question is for all the rest of us, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Republicans#Ap#The Supreme Court#House#Democrats#Gop#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Nikki Haley says President Biden and Kamala Harris should step down for 'the good of our country'

Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley suggested that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should step down from their positions over their handling of foreign policy. Speaking on "The Guy Benson Show," Haley condemned Biden’s comments from his press conference last week, where he implied there may be no action should there be a "minor incursion" by Russia at the Ukrainian border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
86K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy