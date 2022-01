The stock dipped hard after hours on very positive earnings with big beats in both EPS and revenue. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has had a bumpy ride in the after-hours session as the company reported earnings at the market close. The stock initially fell 7%, but as the conference got underway, and guidance came up, the stock rallied almost back to even. This goes to show just how fragile the tech market is right now. With so many concerns over the changing financial landscape, investors want to hear that guidance is still up to par before having faith in the short term. However, if you zoom out, it's clear that the growth will still be there in the long term and Microsoft is a great add at current levels.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO