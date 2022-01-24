ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear challenge to Harvard, UNC race admission policy

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court announced Monday it will take up a case challenging Harvard University and the University of North Carolina’s consideration of race in their admissions processes, which could bring about the end of affirmative action in the college application process. Lower courts turned aside plaintiffs’ contention that...

nypost.com

The Independent

What is the political make up of the Supreme Court, and how are justices selected?

News that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to announce his retirement sent shockwaves through Washington and ended GOP hopes that the next court vacancy would occur while Republicans controlled the Senate.The court underwent significant changes under the Trump administration, when over the course of four years, president Donald Trump oversaw the confirmation of three new justices to the bench, a third of the total bench, shifting the makeup of the court firmly to the right.Mr Breyer’s retirement during the reign of a Democratic president means that the court’s overall make up will not change, for now. Thanks to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Supreme Court Justice expected to announce retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the highest federal court in the US. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer, 83, would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBN

Breyer to retire from Supreme Court: reports

Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire from the Supreme Court, according to multiple reports, ending a nearly three-decade career on the bench and clearing the way for Democrats to seat the liberal jurist’s replacement on the 6-3 conservative majority court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

U.S. Supreme Court to consider legality of affirmative action in colleges

(The Center Square) – Fresh off controversial rulings on abortion and vaccine mandates, the U.S. Supreme Court will now take up affirmative action in the college admissions process. The race-based admissions policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have been specifically challenged in two separate cases that will now be combined before the high court. The ruling in this case could have a major impact on how colleges discriminate based on race, and whether schools that refuse to do so...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Is Ginni Thomas a Threat to the Supreme Court?

Listen to this story Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In December, Chief Justice John Roberts released his year-end report on the federal judiciary. According to a recent Gallup poll, the Supreme Court has its lowest public-approval rating in history—in part because it is viewed as being overly politicized. President Joe Biden recently established a bipartisan commission to consider reforms to the Court, and members of Congress have introduced legislation that would require Justices to adhere to the same types of ethics standards as other judges. Roberts’s report, however, defiantly warned everyone to back off. “The Judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence,” he wrote. His statement followed a series of defensive speeches from members of the Court’s conservative wing, which now holds a super-majority of 6–3. Last fall, Justice Clarence Thomas, in an address at Notre Dame, accused the media of spreading the false notion that the Justices are merely politicians in robes. Such criticism, he said, “makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” adding, “They think you become like a politician!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Stephen Breyer: pragmatic pillar of US Supreme Court

Stephen Breyer, the oldest justice on the US Supreme Court and the senior member of the bench's liberal-leaning wing, boasts a record of pragmatism in the hundreds of opinions he has authored in his long career. The bespectacled California native, aged 83, was nominated to the nation's highest court by Democratic former president Bill Clinton, and US media reported Wednesday that he plans to retire at the end of the current term in June. He has spent more than 25 years on the nine-member bench, which towards the end of his tenure has firmly leaned to the right of the political spectrum. But being in the minority has not dimmed his jovial nature or passion for the work of the court. Breyer has insisted in his rulings on assessing real-world implications when deciding cases, rejecting the strict reading of the Constitution favored by some of his peers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case over whether activist can fly ‘Christian flag’ outside of Boston city hall

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that has united unlikely parties around a thorny question: is it religious discrimination if the city of Boston prevents a man from flying a “Christian” flag on a flagpole outside City Hall where other groups have displayed banners of their own?Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, began pursuing the case after the rejected his application to fly a flag that featured a red cross outside City Hall, even though it had approved 284 straight applications before his arrived.The city has defended its choice as a way to avoid the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?

A vacancy sign hangs above the Supreme Court bench following reports on Jan. 26, 2022, that long-serving liberal justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire. Names are already being thrown around in the media as to who will replace him, aided by helpful hints from President Joe Biden himself. But whoever it is can, depending on their age, expect a lengthy spell on the bench of the highest court in the land. Precedent shows us that justices tend grow old in the position. Breyer is one such example. When he joined the Supreme Court in 1994, he was an already very accomplished...
CONGRESS & COURTS

