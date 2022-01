With this online course by design studio the branding people (tbpmx), you will learn how to build a narrative to show your creative work in an optimal and effective manner. It’s not just about creating an eye-catching project, you also need to know how to present it the right way. Studio the branding people (tbpmx) specializes in creating brands and their visual communication. In this premium online course, they teach you how to structure a presentation from the initial research and the development of the project to the brand’s necessary visuals that captivate the client’s attention.

1 DAY AGO