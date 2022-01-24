PayBito to Offer Technical Support in Building a Major US Gaming Exchange Venture

Redline Communications Group Inc., a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced that the Company continues its impressive growth trajectory in the Middle East as it expands on active and new strategic partnerships with several new service providers. These partnerships provide advanced connectivity solutions for more than 100 enterprises in the Middle East, including in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Redline is working with major telco service providers in the region to connect enterprise customers for premium service with its RDL-3100 product line, including Fixed Line Business Services. The enterprises range from oil and gas companies to manufacturers to government organizations and banks, all sharing a similar demand for reliable, secure, high-speed connectivity and fast deployments.

