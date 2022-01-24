PayBito to Offer Technical Support in Building a Major US Gaming Exchange Venture

Award-winning PXM pioneer expands executive team in U.S. and global markets. Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, announced making several key executive appointments to support its rapid expansion in the global marketplace. Following Akeneo’s recognition as one of Built In’s Best Places to Work and as an Innovatech Award Winner, the hires leave the company poised to expand, drive innovation, and unlock customer success. The executive appointments include industry veterans Dagbert Sansen as General Manager for the Americas; Johan Benoualid as General Manager for EMEA and APAC; Lisa Manske as Vice President of Business Operations; and Antoine Barbier as Vice President of Product. Collectively, the new appointees bring decades of industry expertise, and position Akeneo to bring its game-changing PXM offerings to new markets in 2022.
