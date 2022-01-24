ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blockchain Monster Hunt, the First Multi-Chain NFT Collectible Game Launch Its Mainnet with a Tokenomics Designed to Sustain in the Long Run

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Despite the growth like after-rain mushroom of Play To Earn games, there are still challenges that are worth getting attention. The first point to make is about chain congestion. This has a cascading effect, increasing transaction prices and processing delays, all of which detract from the overall consumer experience. The fragmented...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

WISe.ART NFT Marketplace to Mint in February its first NFT to be Generated from Space Using its WISeSat.Space Satellites Successfully Launched last week with SpaceX

WISeSats satellites launched last week are working correctly and communicating via VaultIC encrypted communications despite working in extremely low temperatures conditions. During the testing phase, which will take 2-4 weeks, WISeKey will activate the NFT and then execute in mid-February with the launch of a prestigious NFT. The NFT launched...
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

Monsta Infinite Approaching Its Mini Game Launch with Its Unique P2E NFT Approach

Singapore / December 21, 2021 / Monsta Infinite, an Axie Infinity based play-to-earn NFT game with a unique gameplay and a sound tokenomics is nearing the launch of its Mini Game. Monsta Infinite’s multiplayer online role-playing card game (MMORPG) incorporates the best of multiplayer gameplay with crypto tokens and NFTs. The native token $MONI would act as the governance token and their in-game currency, STT playing a central role of all in-game transactions in the gameplay. The native token is already listed on various mainstream exchanges such as Gate.io and AcsendEX.
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

First 3D NFT ARPG Mobile Game Curtis Sword Launches On Android And IOS

Curtis Sword, the first 3D NFT action-role-playing game(ARPG) on the blockchain, is excited to announce its full official mobile launch on android and IOS. This is the first GameFi project designed by the original “The Rise of Dragon” mobile game team. This project gives its users the privilege...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptopolitan.com

Heroes of NFT Unveils its First Collectible NFT Card Game on Avalanche

Heroes of NFT, a metaverse gaming environment where players can create their Metasphere, has launched its collectible card game on Avalanche. The game involves players roaming the universe, interacting, and trading Avalanche NFTs with other users while enjoying play-to-earn games in battle arenas. While waiting in the lobby, players can play various games besides the initial one, Heroes of NFT.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunt#Gaming#Token#Collectible#Nft
CoinTelegraph

Melechain announces its readiness to launch a DPoS blockchain

We take the speed, security and environmental impact of our blockchain seriously. That is why we’ve adopted a consensus algorithm that achieves all these things. Melechain works on a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism instead of a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, which requires time-consuming and energy-guzzling problem solving to secure transactions.
COMPUTERS
gameranx.com

Chernobylite receives its first free content update called Monster Hunt

Farm51 has released the latest update for the survival-sandbox game Chernobylite. The new feature update is named Chernobylite: Monster Hunt. This will be the first free content update that players have received for the game. The update was announced by uploading a trailer for the new content on the All in! Games YouTube page. The game now has six packs expansion packs with only the latest one being free.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Nukebox Studios announces the launch of its NFT Games division

Nukebox Studios, the developers of titles like SpongeBob: Krusty Cookoff, Food Truck Chef, and Room Flip, are entering the Web 3.0 world with their blockchain division eventually moving into NFT games. The developer and publisher have announced this move in an official blog post where they discuss their plans going...
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

The Inevitability of Cross-Chain Gaming-Specific NFT Marketplaces

The average player spends about $400 on the play-to-earn Axie Infinity platform, and $3.6 billion has been traded on its in-house marketplace alone. Gaming-specific NFT marketplaces will soon see gaming-specific marketplaces. NFT-focused video games like League of Ancients (LOA) will need platforms like this for cross-blockchain trading. LoA seeks to become the biggest MOBA game in the world, which is no easy feat given the size of this industry.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
aithority.com

Wondr Gaming Becomes First Shopify Plus Partner to Mint NFTS on the Solana Blockchain

Wondr Gaming Corp. is excited to announce that Wondr can now mint NFTs on the Solana blockchain in addition to Ethereum, as part of their Shopify Blockchain ecosystem partnership. Achieving this milestone creates a blockchain-agnostic, white-labelled NFT solution for partners across gaming, sports, music and retail, allowing Wondr partners to choose from a growing variety of blockchains in order to build and scale their NFT offerings.
GAMBLING
gamingonphone.com

Gismart enters into Blockchain gaming with the release of BillionPeeps NFT

BillionPeeps, the NFT collection devoted to Gismart’s recent milestone of one billion downloads has been released by Gismart, a creator of mobile gaming and entertainment apps. After conducting an extensive study on the blockchain gaming business, the company decided to create a new internal division specializing in blockchain games. The blockchain games section is currently forming, with talent coming from both the existing casual games team and new hires.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Ravendex Launches Exclusive Rave NFT Collection

Banking on the euphoria of their collaboration with World Mobile Token to achieve its objective of taking Internet access to remote African areas, the Ravendex team is excited to announce “a 10,000 Unique Pixelated NFT collection with proof of ownership stored on the Cardano Blockchain.”. The team chose Cardano...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Crypto Company EGridd Introduces world’s first Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem Coupled with Breakthrough Magnetic Generator Technology

A new crypto farm, EGridd, is all set to dawn in a new era of green energy space by launching the world’s FIRST Green Energy Blockchain Ecosystem, that will be powered by a revolutionary patented Magnetic Generator Technology as one of the first of many technologies we aim to bring under our umbrella of offerings. The cutting-edge Green Blockchain ecosystem aims to support people with convenient access to eco-friendly renewable energy through a decentralized P2P network of green energy suppliers with energy users. EGridd is driven by the mission to enable people to buy clean, renewable energy without extra costs, by maintaining at the same price as conventional power plants and striving to be more costs effective in the near future, yet adding opportunities to access and yield from, while raising awareness to be more socially driven to aid in our environmental issues, than just being end energy consumers as most of us are today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Datameer Announces Partnership With Snowflake to Enable Customers, Regardless of Programming Skills, to Model and Transform Data in Snowflake

Datameer has announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to launch the industry’s first multi-persona code/no-code data modeling and transformation solution on Snowflake. The new solution offers an innovative data modeling and transformation toolset that brings non-coders into the analytic engineering process and fosters collaboration between citizen data users and engineers to accelerate the creation and delivery of datasets for analytics, machine learning, and reporting.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BTCS Adds Kusama to its Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology focused company, announced the ongoing expansion of its blockchain infrastructure operations with the addition of Kusama (KSM), a $1.5 billion scalable multichain network founded in 2016 by Polkadot founder, co-founder, & former CTO of Ethereum, Dr. Gavin Wood. KSM is built from the teams at...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

BLOCKS Now Available Inside HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet

HUMBL, Inc. announced the addition of BLOCKS to its HUMBL Pay mobile wallet. The HUMBL Pay mobile wallet features the ability to buy crypto and send gasless, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on over 20+ digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BLOCKS and USDC Stablecoins. As of today, HUMBL Pay customers can...
MARKETS
aithority.com

NexBloc To Build NFT Avatar Platform BlocHeads Tied To Blockchain DNS

Renowned Sustainable Artist Alexa Varano Creating One-of-a-Kind Series of Avatars. NexBloc has partnered with Alexa Varano, known for her work in sustainable and wearable art, to create the first avatar NFT tied to a blockchain DNS (bDNS). NexBloc will dedicate the blockchain top-level domain (bTLD), .blochead, for naming each BlocHead image as a registered NFT. NexBloc will provide a limited custom series of 100 one-of-a-kind BlocHeads to partners and prominent participants of NexBloc’s current $NEXB token raise. In addition, 900 BlocHeads will represent variations of classic characters. These are part of NexBloc’s gated content for levels of staking rewards of $NEXB.
INTERNET
aithority.com

EarlyBird Launches Industry-First Crypto Wallet for Families, a New Way To Build Wealth for the Next Generation Through Digital Assets

EarlyBird, the platform that makes it easy for parents, family, and friends to collectively invest in a child’s future, announced the launch of EarlyBird Crypto. Alongside traditional assets, parents will now be able to add Bitcoin and Ethereum to the portfolio they manage for their child, all through a digital experience – a first for the wealth management industry and a means to provide the next generation of investors with access to these rapidly-growing digital currencies.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Global X ETFs Launches Blockchain UCITS ETF (BKCH) in Europe

Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the launch of the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) on London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra. The fund will be Global X’s first Blockchain UCITS ETF to launch in Europe, adding to the firm’s growing UCITS product line-up.
STOCKS
aithority.com

XDC Foundation Announces the Release of the XDC Network Stats

The XDC Network, an open-source, public/private hybrid blockchain platform, unveils the XDC Network Stats platform, developed in coordination with LeewayHertz. XDC Network Stats provides detailed information about the XDC Network’s web of decentralized nodes. This includes visualization of real-time block creation, average block time, transaction speeds, and even an updated average transaction fee. Users can see the number of nodes online as well as their location on a world map.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy