Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee soreness) is questionable to play Monday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine met the Bulls in Oklahoma City in hopes that he will be able to return from his five-game absence and play in the second leg of Chicago's back-to-back. Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu will relinquish their starting spot if LaVine is cleared to play, and DeMar DeRozan's usage rate will take a hit. That being said, Lonzo Ball (left knee) and Alex Caruso (right wrist) are both out for extended periods, so there's still extra opportunities available on offense.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO