MASSILLON, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman is in custody after three stabbings, including one fatality, in Massillon. According to the City of Massillon, officers from the Massillon Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lake Trail NE at 3:36 p.m. on Monday following reports of multiple stabbings. After securing the scene, officers took a 26-year-old woman into custody. Two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim was found deceased.

MASSILLON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO