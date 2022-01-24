ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Ricci named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Pennsbury

By Jeff Werner
Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School Board on Jan. 20 voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Theresa...

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Carson school superintendent candidates named

The Carson City school board’s special meeting on Tuesday will help trustees determine the process for selecting the 10 candidates vetted by hosting firm Nevada Association of School Boards and establish its criteria and interview questions for interviewees. According to board meeting materials posted last week, three of the...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#Pennsbury
wbch.com

McCarthy Named as Next TK Superintendent

Craig McCarthy was officially named the new superintendent of Thornapple Kellogg Schools after a special board meeting this week. He has been serving as the interim superintendent since September 2021 when Dan Remenap took a medical leave of absence and later resigned. The TK Board of Education interviewed McCarthy for...
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI
cbs7.com

Forsan ISD names lone finalist in Superintendent search

FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) -Forsan ISD announced its lone finalist for superintendent at its Jan. 20 Special Called Board of Trustees meeting. The district has named Dane Richardson as the lone finalist on a unanimous (7-0) vote. Board President Lewis Boeker spoke on the decision. “With more than two decades of...
FORSAN, TX
Watertown Public Opinion

Assistant superintendent Darrell Stacey plans to retire from Watertown School District

Watertown School District Assistant Superintendent Darrell Stacey is planning to retire. Stacey has been the assistant superintendent for the past 12 years. Before then, he worked as principal for eight years at Roosevelt Elementary and five years at McKinley Elementary. He also was a principal for the Webster School District and taught and coached at both the Kadoka School District and the Lake Benton School District in Minnesota.
WATERTOWN, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
aroundfortwayne.com

New FWCS curriculum, instruction, and assessment leader approved

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of School Trustees on Monday, Jan. 24, approved the hiring of Dr. Joe Brown as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. New Curriculum Leader Approved. Fort Wayne, Indiana (January 25, 2022) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of School Trustees on Monday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Acella Construction Corporation Promotes Christopher Filho to Assistant Superintendent

PEMBROKE, MA– Acella Construction Corporation announced that Christopher Filho of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts has been promoted to Assistant Superintendent. In this role, Filho works closely with project Superintendents to manage construction sites, with responsibilities that include scheduling, supervising workers, and meeting with clients. Filho, who resides in East Bridgewater,...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
myleaderpaper.com

Haug named deputy superintendent at Jefferson R-7

Jefferson High School Principal David M. Haug has been promoted to deputy superintendent, effective at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Haug, 47, has been with the district for 11 years, nine of those as the high school principal. The Jefferson R-7 Board voted 7-0 in a Jan. 8...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
thenewirmonews.com

Ross officially named District 5 superintendent

Akil Ross who has served Lexington-Richland District 5 as “interim” superintendent since July of last year, was officially chosen as the permanent superintendent during Monday’s school board meeting. Ross was considered the front-runner for a job trustees considered offering him without competitive interviews. But Ross insisted district...
LEXINGTON, SC
skyhinews.com

East Grand names three superintendent finalists

The East Grand School District Board of Education has narrowed down the top three picks for the district’s next superintendent. On Tuesday, the board named the three finalists as Brad Ray, Dawn Pare and Eric Owen. Ray is currently serving as the superintendent for the Garfield County School District...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
WSAV-TV

Bacon County School District announces death of assistant superintendent

ALMA, Ga. (WSAV) – The assistant superintendent of the Bacon County School District has died, officials announced Wednesday. Dr. Jason Rigdon worked in the school system for 24 years. According to the district, Rigdon died “after a brief illness.” Additional details weren’t immediately available. “He will...
ALMA, GA
kmaland.com

Hoesing named new Lewis Central superintendent

(Council Bluffs) -- A well-known KMAland school administrator is changing school districts. Members of the Council Bluffs Lewis Central School Board Wednesday named Dr. Brent Hoesing as the district's new superintendent. Hoesing succeeds Eric Knost, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. Hoesing has served in the Missouri Valley School District for 13 years--the past five as superintendent. He previously served as the district's middle school principal, associate principal, and business and technology instructor. He holds a doctorate degree in education from the University of South Dakota, and a master's degree in education from Wayne State College. Hoesing tells KMA News leaving Missouri Valley was the "single hardest decision" he made. However, he says he decided to seek a new district in order to meet his career goals of impacting the greatest number of students possible.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Troy Messenger

Calhoun named assistant principal

There’s a first time for everything and Tammy Calhoun is excited and honored to be the first assistant principal at Banks School. “It’s a privilege and an honor to be the first assistant principal for Banks,” Calhoun said. “I love being a part of the wonderful tradition and exceptional education process Banks is known for. I also could not ask for a better principal to learn from than Mrs. Shantell Rouse. I love Banks School; I love Banks and I love having this opportunity to be the first assistant principal at Banks School.”
BANKS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy