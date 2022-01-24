Ricci named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Pennsbury

(Council Bluffs) -- A well-known KMAland school administrator is changing school districts. Members of the Council Bluffs Lewis Central School Board Wednesday named Dr. Brent Hoesing as the district's new superintendent. Hoesing succeeds Eric Knost, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. Hoesing has served in the Missouri Valley School District for 13 years--the past five as superintendent. He previously served as the district's middle school principal, associate principal, and business and technology instructor. He holds a doctorate degree in education from the University of South Dakota, and a master's degree in education from Wayne State College. Hoesing tells KMA News leaving Missouri Valley was the "single hardest decision" he made. However, he says he decided to seek a new district in order to meet his career goals of impacting the greatest number of students possible.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO