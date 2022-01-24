ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Thousands rally in DC to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates, demand 'freedom'

By Lisa Bennatan
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Thousands gathered in the nation's capital to protest against vaccine mandates nationwide, with attendees saying they were standing up for "freedom." "I'm here to be a part of this movement, to fight for freedom and for the right to decide what's right for your body," one "Defeat the Mandates"...

www.foxnews.com

WUSA

Anti-vaccine mandate rally-goers say they booked hotels outside of DC

WASHINGTON — Sunday's rally against vaccine mandates resulted in thousands of people gathering on the National Mall. Ahead of the rally, many attendees told WUSA9 they would not patronize D.C. businesses that do not want them. The protest, called "Defeat The Mandates: An American Homecoming," took place next to...
Fox News

Washington DC 'Defeat the Mandates' march calls to end for COVID-19 vaccine requirements: 'draconian laws'

The "Defeat the Mandates" march took to the streets and monuments of Washington, D.C., as protestors and speakers called for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates nationwide. A number of major U.S. cities including D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston have implemented citywide rules requiring residents to show proof of vaccination at certain establishments, such as restaurants and gyms.
Fox News

Tammy Bruce on marches against vaccine mandates: Bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci realize they've 'screwed it up'

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Monday on "The Faulkner Focus" that officials, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, are beginning to take into account the "mood of the country" when determining new COVID restrictions and mandates. On Sunday, the "Defeat the Mandates" march took to the streets and monuments of Washington, D.C., calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates nationwide.
Emerald Media

GTFF holds rally to leverage COVID-19 demands

Members of the graduate student union gathered in front of the Johnson Hall in support of its winter 2022 “demands for a safer UO” today. The 18 demands are divided into four categories: increasing remote instruction options, improving in-person protections against the coronavirus, providing transparent public data about COVID-19 cases and engaging workers and students in decision making.
The Guardian

White nationalists are flocking to the US anti-abortion movement

This weekend’s March for Life rally, the large anti-choice demonstration held annually in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision, has the exuberant quality of a victory lap. This, the 49th anniversary of Roe, is likely to be its last. The US supreme court is poised to overturn Roe in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health, which is set to be decided this spring. For women in Texas, Roe has already been nullified: the court went out of its way to allow what Justice Sonia Sotomayor called a “flagrantly unconstitutional” abortion ban to go into effect there, depriving abortion rights to the one in 10 American women of reproductive age who live in the nation’s second largest state.
Mashed

How This DC Restaurant Is Honoring The COVID-19 Vaccine

Back in 2020, as the word "coronavirus" first entered our vocabularies and we became increasingly aware that we were in for a global tragedy of epic proportions, there were a few spots of levity provided by people's creative attempts at creating COVID-themed foods. One of the first to go viral may have been the bright pink dragonfruit bread bakers in Vietnam developed to use up surplus produce that could no longer be shipped across borders. Later, as the virus hit our shores, people in the U.S. found themselves coping with the crisis by way of frog bread, quarantinis and, in some cases, even baked goods shaped like the virus itself (via The Washington Post). In our nation's capital, though, one enterprising bar owner decided to create a COVID-themed line of drinks meant to honor one of the heroes of the pandemic, and the to-go drink known as the Fauci Pouchy was born.
Vice

At DC Rally, Anti-Vaxxers Claim the Legacy of Slavery and the Holocaust (Again and Again and Again)

The first person I met at Defeat the Mandates—a rally held in Washington, D.C. this past weekend in opposition, organizers and attendees unconvincingly claimed, not to vaccines but to vaccine mandates—was a well-composed woman named Maya, who had travelled from Michigan. A speech-language pathologist who works with autistic children, Maya was sitting with a small group of friends in front of a barricade at the Lincoln Memorial, wearing a yellow band bearing black text on her right arm.
MSNBC

Opponents of vaccines requirements won't stop with Covid-19

For nearly a year, opponents of Covid-19 vaccine requirements have faced an awkward question for which there is no obvious answer: If vaccine mandates are so outrageous, why have they been common in the United States for generations?. Indeed, The New York Times explained last summer that vaccination mandates "are...
