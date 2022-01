Gardening is much more than planting seeds and growing flowers or food. It is a holistic life experience that allows us to connect with our surrounding world in many ways. At a personal level, if you want to experience the joy of accomplishing something in life, plant a garden. Gardening is also very therapeutic, slowing us down and forcing patience by putting us back in touch with the slower cycles of nature. It is an eye-opening experience.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO