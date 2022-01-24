ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Over 15k new COVID cases reported in WV over weekend

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38y6Ve_0du9hrhe00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,378 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Jan. 24.

On Friday , 5,335 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 422,265 (+15,134 since Friday) total cases and 5,645 (+36) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard , there are currently 21,417 (+4,675) active cases.

Watch Gov. Justice’s Monday virtual COVID briefing

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, a 96-year old male from Brooke County, a 50-year old female from Berkeley County, an 83-year old male from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 65-year old male from Mineral County, a 66-year old male from Lewis County, an 84-year old female from Wetzel County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Preston County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 68-year old female from Ohio County, a 29-year old male from Pleasants County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Raleigh County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (125), Berkeley (1,029), Boone (385), Braxton (104), Brooke (155), Cabell (1,297), Calhoun (73), Clay (99), Doddridge (88), Fayette (788), Gilmer (88), Grant (136), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (183), Hancock (190), Hardy (191), Harrison (721), Jackson (149), Jefferson (440), Kanawha (2,774), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (494), Marion (642), Marshall (326), Mason (302), McDowell (215), Mercer (733), Mineral (273), Mingo (277), Monongalia (1,186), Monroe (257), Morgan (161), Nicholas (386), Ohio (388), Pendleton (84), Pleasants (62), Pocahontas (34), Preston (307), Putnam (902), Raleigh (1,163), Randolph (347), Ritchie (75), Roane (163), Summers (177), Taylor (177), Tucker (32), Tyler (122), Upshur (209), Wayne (514), Webster (83), Wetzel (187), Wirt (75), Wood (794), Wyoming (521).

Are omicron symptoms different for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

According to the dashboard, 1,100,777 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 947,220 people, or 52.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 374,162 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Wyoming State
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County agencies counting, helping county’s homeless population

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Several Harrison County agencies are teaming up to count the populations of individuals experiencing homelessness in the county. The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness and the Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority started their Point-In-Time count at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and plan to continue […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dhhr#15 134
WBOY 12 News

Tudor’s Biscuit World location could become first unionized fast food restaurant in WV

(UPDATE: Jan. 25, 2022, 2:29 p.m.) On Tuesday, the Elkview Tudor’s Biscuit World workers voted to not become West Virginia’s first fast-food union. Read more here. ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — While making biscuits and meatloaf at a fast-food restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, 64-year-old Cynthia Nicholson often thinks back to her husband’s coal mining days […]
ELKVIEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy