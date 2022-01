The Zero-Cost Assessment Allows Qualified Enterprises to Utilize Breach and Attack Simulation to Uncover Gaps in their Security Controls to Increase Readiness and Reduce Risk. SafeBreach, the pioneer in breach and attack simulation (“BAS”), announced it has launched the ransomware challenge, a free assessment designed to help customers understand their level of vulnerability to specific ransomware attacks and provide actionable intelligence about the immediate steps they can take to minimize their risk. The ransomware challenge will showcase post-exploitation behaviors including command and control communications, reconnaissance, credential theft, as well as malware transfer and execution of select ransomware variants. Participants will receive a customized report with key findings and remediation guidance.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO