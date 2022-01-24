ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists study 'super-aging' minds for clues to possible interventions

By Harvard University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital are hot on the trail of elderly "super-agers"—whose sharp memories avoid typical age-related declines—in an attempt to study whether there are interventions that can improve prospects for the rest of us. Assistant Professor of Neurology Alexandra Touroutoglou, director of imaging operations at...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Feelings of fatigue predict death in older adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
CBS 42

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Social isolation among older adults linked to having fewer teeth

Older adults who are socially isolated are more likely to have missing teeth—and to lose their teeth more quickly over time—than those with more social interaction, according to a new study of Chinese older adults led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology.
HEALTH
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Regions#Brain Power#Harvard Medical School#Mgh#Gazette#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Science
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC News

Who will get long Covid? Study may offer clues

A blood test may someday help determine a person's risk for long Covid, new research suggests. The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, found that people who go on to develop long Covid have lower levels of certain antibodies in their blood soon after they are infected with the coronavirus.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A Fetus Was Preserved Within an Egyptian Mummy Because It 'Pickled', Scientists Say

Last year, archaeologists presented an incredible first: the discovery of a mummified fetus within the abdomen of its mummified ancient Egyptian mother. Who the woman was, and how she died just over 2,000 years ago are both still mysteries – hence she is known as the Mysterious Lady. But now we know how the fetus was preserved. According to new research by the Warsaw Mummy Project, the preservation occurred via the acidification of the woman's body as she decomposed.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Built a Super Fast Quantum Battery

Researchers from the Institute of Photonics and Nanotechnologies of the Cnr and the Politecnico di Milano have built a battery which, following the laws of quantum physics, has a recharge time that is inversely related to the amount of stored energy. Quantum batteries are a new class of energy storage...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Are Pins or a Cast Better for a Broken Wrist?

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cast is as good as metal pins for treating a broken wrist, researchers report. A broken wrist in which bone fragments move out of their normal alignment is called a displaced wrist fracture. After the bones are put back in place, they're typically held in position by a molded plaster cast or by pins/plates. Surgery to place pins -- also called K-wires...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy