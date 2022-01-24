It’s Looking Like Maine Could Get Dumped On This Weekend

Police say the operator of a pickup truck was driving too fast for the conditions when his vehicle struck a snowplow on I-95. Maine State Police say the accident happened on Saturday morning at mile 83 northbound in Lewiston. The driver of a red Toyota pickup truck was in the passing lane of the interstate and was traveling too fast for the snowy road conditions. When the driver came across a Maine Turnpike Authority plow truck, he tried to go around the plow on the median side, where there was not enough room for the maneuver. His truck hit the left wing of the plow, causing it to bend back and puncture the tank that holds the brine solution which is used to treat the roads. Neither driver was hurt in the incident.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO