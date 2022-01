The Minnesota Vikings cleaned house after the 2021 season. They fired general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer, as they will be under new leadership for 2022. This is one of the more attractive job openings in the NFL because there is a lot of talent on this roster. The offense is built around Dalvin Cook at running back with budding star Justin Jefferson and productive veteran Adam Thielen at wide receiver.

