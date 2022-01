NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, doctors say you should assume you have it and stay home, WVUE reported. “It doesn’t have to be COVID, but if you’re symptomatic, I wouldn’t rely on a single negative test to believe that you’re negative, especially if this is one of the home tests,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, chair of the Department of Genetics at LSU Health.

