Study: Hypothalamic melanin–concentrating hormone regulates activity in the dorsolateral septum

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe melanin-concentrating hormone (MCH) is a neuropeptide (i.e., a compound that transmits information in the brain) produced by neurons in a region known as the lateral hypothalamic area (LHA). Past studies have found that in rodents, humans and other mammals, this hormone has very important functions, for instance regulating food intake,...

medicalxpress.com

CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
CBS 42

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Feelings of fatigue predict death in older adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wyoming News

Memory problems

Memory loss can occur with mild concussions—even a single concussion can impact the ability to remember. Persistent symptoms of memory loss often happen with multiple concussions. A concussion can cause a person to forget the events surrounding the head injury itself or the accident that caused it, parts of conversations, where things were left, retracing a route, and losing track of what day or time it is. Concussions tend to impact short-term memory more than long-term memory. Those suffering from memory issues often have trouble remembering to remember, which is referred to as prospective memory and can affect things like keeping appointments or returning phone calls. Prospective memory loss most commonly presents in individuals with moderate to severe TBIs. Those struggling with memory problems may use memory devices such as alarms, grocery lists, written or digital reminders, pillboxes, or storing all necessary items in a specific area, and limiting or getting rid of distractions before trying to learn or remember information.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Social isolation among older adults linked to having fewer teeth

Older adults who are socially isolated are more likely to have missing teeth—and to lose their teeth more quickly over time—than those with more social interaction, according to a new study of Chinese older adults led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The findings are published in Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Science
Benzinga

Is Smoking Weed Everyday Harmful? Study Claims It Can Hurt Decision-Making And Concentration Persisting Beyond Intoxication

What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress. The study was conducted by...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Obesity in mice lowered by increasing effects of key weight-regulating hormone

Blocking the activity of an enzyme inside fat cells can decrease obesity and related health disorders in mice, according to new research led by the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. The study, published online Jan. 17 in the journal Nature Metabolism, focused on an enzyme called histone deacetylase 6...
WEIGHT LOSS
SFGate

Study: Active People Are 50% Less Likely to Develop Anxiety Than Their Peers

According to an intrepid study published by Swedish researchers in Frontiers in Psychiatry, dedication to physical activity can drastically decrease your risk of developing clinical anxiety as you age. Scientists at Lund University assessed the long-term mental health of 200,000 different Swedes, focusing specifically on those who’d raced Vasaloppet, an...
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

