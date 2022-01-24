Skaneateles girls hockey returns, beats Alex Bay, Ithaca

SKANEATELES – For more than two weeks, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team found itself idle from game action, unable to demonstrate all it had learned from its first defeat of the season to rival Clinton on Jan. 3.

Among other things, a rematch with the Warriors was pushed back. Now they are set to meet Wednesday at Clinton Arena, setting the table for the Section III playoffs.

Not until last Wednesday night did Skaneateles resume, hosting Alexandria Bay at Allyn Arena and, with a strong second period, taking charge on the way to earning a 6-3 victory.

After a first period that ended 1-1, the Lakers assumed control in the second, finding the net three straight time for a 4-1 edge that Alex Bay could not overcome despite some late production.

More than at any time this season, Skaneateles ably spread around the production, with six different players netting the six goals.

Lizzy Sacahar had three assists to go with her lone tally. Scout Oudemool each had a goal and two assists, with Alexis Fassinger and Rebecca Cain each earning one goal and one assist.

Adrianna Barbuto and Julia Quinn had the other goals, with Kelly Goldberger picking up an assist. Isabelle Wells played in goal and recorded 15 saves.

A night later, hosting Ithaca, Skaneateles prevailed again, handling the Little Red 6-2 largely on the strength of a big second period where it netted four goals to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

Oudemool had a part in all the Lakers’ scoring plays, converting twice and amassing four assists. Sachar also netted two goals as Cain got a goal and three assists. Quinn added a goal as Goldberger and Lilly Marquardt had one assist apiece.