Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles girls hockey returns, beats Alex Bay, Ithaca

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

SKANEATELES – For more than two weeks, the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team found itself idle from game action, unable to demonstrate all it had learned from its first defeat of the season to rival Clinton on Jan. 3.

Among other things, a rematch with the Warriors was pushed back. Now they are set to meet Wednesday at Clinton Arena, setting the table for the Section III playoffs.

Not until last Wednesday night did Skaneateles resume, hosting Alexandria Bay at Allyn Arena and, with a strong second period, taking charge on the way to earning a 6-3 victory.

After a first period that ended 1-1, the Lakers assumed control in the second, finding the net three straight time for a 4-1 edge that Alex Bay could not overcome despite some late production.

More than at any time this season, Skaneateles ably spread around the production, with six different players netting the six goals.

Lizzy Sacahar had three assists to go with her lone tally. Scout Oudemool each had a goal and two assists, with Alexis Fassinger and Rebecca Cain each earning one goal and one assist.

Adrianna Barbuto and Julia Quinn had the other goals, with Kelly Goldberger picking up an assist. Isabelle Wells played in goal and recorded 15 saves.

A night later, hosting Ithaca, Skaneateles prevailed again, handling the Little Red 6-2 largely on the strength of a big second period where it netted four goals to overcome an early 1-0 deficit.

Oudemool had a part in all the Lakers’ scoring plays, converting twice and amassing four assists. Sachar also netted two goals as Cain got a goal and three assists. Quinn added a goal as Goldberger and Lilly Marquardt had one assist apiece.

Comments / 0

Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee boys bowlers get upset of Fayetteville-Manlius

ONONDAGA COUNTY – At 2-9 on the season, the West Genesee boys bowling team, at least in theory, had little reason to think it could keep up with 8-3 Fayetteville-Manlius in last Friday’s match. But the Wildcats’ familiarity with Solvay Recreation Alleys, combined with the Hornets’ struggles, led to a 2-1 victory and a major […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus girls basketball rises up, defeats Westhill 62-57

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Just when it seemed that the Westhill girls basketball team was gaining an edge among area OHSL Liberty division teams, Marcellus stepped to the forefront. When these two long-time rivals clashed last Wednesday night, the visiting Mustangs ignored the Warriors’ recent strong play and no. 13 state Class B ranking, prevailing […]
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Syracuse Minoa girls volleyball defeats CBA in four sets

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Each of the area’s high school girls volleyball teams continued to squeeze in matches while others in the schedule kept moving around. East Syracuse Minoa sported a 9-2 record going into last Wednesday’s match against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, where in four closely-fought sets the Spartans fell to the Red Devils 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

