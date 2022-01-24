Top girls basketball players, teams and storylines in Week 6: Conard hands RHAM first loss; Bristol Central beats Bristol Eastern for first time in 17 years

Windsor's Ayanna Franks, shown last year in the CCC Tournament semifinals, had 28 points in a win over Hall last week. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Conard girls basketball team had lost two of its last three games coming into Friday’s game against RHAM.

This time, everything went right as Conard defeated RHAM 36-33 to knock the Raptors (10-1) out of the unbeaten ranks.

“I can say this is one of the hardest-working teams I’ve coached,” Conard coach Laurie Cersosimo said. “They don’t give up and they’re a great group of kids and we just played together and it was a really awesome win.

“It was neck and neck the entire game. It was a really physical game. RHAM is physical, well-coached. We’re physical. It just came down to doing the right things. This is a young group mixed in with an older group, and we’re constantly talking about doing the little things. They did many of those little things — not all but many of the little things we’ve been pushing for. It was a complete team effort.”

Conard held RHAM to its lowest point total of the season.

“Our defense is really good, for the group we have,” Cersosimo said. “I try not to hype them up, but the seniors and juniors knew RHAM was undefeated. It was a special moment for them to see that despite a 5-6 record, you guys can play with anybody. We’re 5-6, but it’s not a reflection of the type of team we are.”

Players of the week

Jordan Anderson, Lewis Mills: Anderson hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3 seconds left and had eight points in a 33-30 victory over Tolland on Friday.

Abby Bradbury, Valley Regional: Bradbury had 19 points in a 41-37 victory over Somers on Saturday.

Sydney Cassidy, Somers: Cassidy scored 19 points in a 41-37 loss to unbeaten Valley Regional on Saturday.

Julia Favalora, Haddam-Killingworth: Favalora had 21 points in a 51-46 overtime win over Coginchaug last Tuesday.

Lilly Ferguson, Newington: Ferguson had 25 points and eight rebounds in a 51-39 win over Danbury on Saturday.

Ayanna Franks, Windsor: Franks scored 28 points and had 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 58-52 win over Hall on Saturday and 22 points in a 51-47 win over Wethersfield last Tuesday.

Marissa Nudd, Bacon Academy: Nudd scored 27 points in a 69-48 victory over Waterford on Friday.

Tyah Petteway, Middletown: Petteway had 26 points in a 66-48 win over Bristol Eastern last Tuesday and 18 in a 65-35 win over Bloomfield on Friday.

Nadia Reimer, St. Paul: Reimer scored 23 points in a 71-43 win over Watertown last Tuesday and 10 points in a 48-40 victory over Oxford on Friday.

Lillian Sirois, Bristol Central: Sirois, a senior, scored 22 points to boost Bristol Central to its second victory, a 43-34 win over Plainville last Tuesday, and 25 points in a 55-42 victory over Bristol Eastern on Saturday.

Teams of the week

Glastonbury: After losing three straight, to unbeaten Newington, Southington and Farmington, the Guardians have won their last four games and are 7-4.

Hand: The Tigers (10-2) have won four straight and nine of their last 10 games with victories over Law, Farmington and Guilford last week.

Valley Regional: Valley Regional stayed undefeated at 9-0 with a 59-37 win over Somers (7-2) on Saturday.

Storylines of the week

— Bristol Central beat Bristol Eastern for the first time since 2004, breaking a 32-game losing streak to its crosstown rival with a 55-42 victory on Saturday. The Rams, led by senior Sirois’ 25 points, have won three straight after losing their first seven games.

— Simsbury’s Lauren Sabia scored five points in the last 35 seconds to fuel a 37-34 comeback win over Ridgefield on Saturday. Olivia Jarvis had 13 points for Simsbury (11-1). Ridgefield is 9-2, with its only other loss coming to Newington.

— In a showdown between two of the CCC’s top players, Middletown’s Tyah Petteway and Bristol Eastern’s Ciara Collins, Middletown won 66-48 last Tuesday. Petteway had 26 points, and Collins finished with 23.

Games to watch this week

Simsbury at Middletown, Tuesday: Simsbury (11-1) brings its defensive game to Middletown (9-2) and will try to keep its six-game winning streak alive.

Newington at East Hartford, Friday: Two of the top players in the state face off — Lilly Ferguson of Newington vs. Shailyn Pinkney of East Hartford. Newington is 12-0; East Hartford is 9-1.

Enfield at RHAM, Friday: Enfield (10-1) has won eight straight with its only loss coming to E.O. Smith. RHAM, also 10-1, suffered its only lost to Conard on Friday.

