DSS celebrates ABC Quality’s 30th anniversary

By Newberry Observer
 2 days ago

SOUTH CAROLINA – Throughout 2022, the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is celebrating ABC Quality’s 30 years of supporting families and early childhood programs.

ABC Quality is administered by DSS’ Division of Early Care and Education. ABC Quality, South Carolina’s statewide quality rating and improvement system (QRIS), connects families to early care and education programs with the support of an easy-to-understand A, B and C rating system.

“For 30 years, ABC Quality has positively impacted the lives of children, families, and communities by supporting early childhood settings statewide to develop strategies to increase the quality of care,” said Michael Leach, DSS state director. “For early childhood educators, ABC Quality offers coaching, training, and educational resources to support the well-being of children in child care. We are so pleased to highlight and celebrate the program’s great work in benefiting families.”

The year 2022 is dedicated to celebrating milestones and implementing innovative partnership projects such as Quality Care by Design, focused on increasing the quality of infant and toddler settings and strategic programming to strengthen early childhood settings serving children six weeks to 12 years of age.

“ABC Quality’s mission is committed to equitable, quality, and affordable child care throughout South Carolina,” said Beverly Hunter, ABC Quality Program Manager. “Our program increases the quality of care by focusing on each early childhood program’s unique strengths, to serve the families of South Carolina.”

The department’s ABC Quality program is encouraging communities to join the virtual 30th anniversary celebration on social media by posting a “Happy 30th Anniversary” message on Facebook and by using the hashtag #SCQualityCare throughout 2022. Early childhood programs will also be featured on the DSS and ABC Quality Facebook pages with personal testimonials highlighting ABC Quality’s innovative projects that increase quality child care for young children in South Carolina. To learn more about the ABC Quality and/or the 30th year celebration, go to www.abcquality.org.

