Supreme Court will consider challenge to affirmative action in college admissions

By NBC News
wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear challenges to the admissions process at Harvard and University of North Carolina, presenting the most serious threat in decades to the use of affirmative action by the nation's public and private colleges and universities. Despite similar challenges, the court...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmative Action#College Admissions#U S Supreme Court#Private Colleges#The Supreme Court#Unc#Asian American
