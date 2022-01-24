ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team 2021 Season - Studs and Duds

By Mark Tyler
Hogs Haven
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 season didn’t quite turn out as planned for coach Ron Rivera and The Washington Football Team. The momentum from a 2020 NFC East title and playoff appearance fizzled when veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured early in the first game of the season, and things seemed to spiral downhill...

