I tried a Hydrafacial and I can't believe what was hiding in my face

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have been trying to conceive for a year and a half. In that time, several of my friends have gotten pregnant and had babies. I am just starting IVF, something I never thought I would have to do in my early 30s. I know lots of people go through this, but I am finding the experience really embarrassing and isolating. Because I am having such a hard time with it, we have told only our families and a few of our very closest friends. Meanwhile, I keep getting texts from my reproductively blessed friends about their perfect, wonderful babies. I know new motherhood can be isolating too, but I just don’t have the energy to fawn over pictures of their kids on Santa’s lap or be honest about what is going on when they ask me how I am. I feel guilty that I am letting these relationships wane, and I know I will need their advice if I ever do get pregnant. I feel like if I was more mature I would suck it up, feign excitement for them and pretend everything is fine, or just be honest. I don’t have any of that in me right now.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO