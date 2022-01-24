ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Add Hornets to List of Teams Eyeing Ben Simmons

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 2 days ago

The list of teams with reported interest in Ben Simmons continues to grow.

The Hornets have inquired about trading for the Philadelphia star, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic . It’s not clear what Charlotte’s offer is at this time, though one thing for sure is that LaMelo Ball isn’t on the table.

The Kings and Hawks are also among the teams that have shown recent interest in Simmons. The Sixers would want a Sacramento package that includes Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks (we detailed why the Kings are Daryl Morey’s best bet ). From Atlanta, Philadelphia would want John Collins and multiple first-rounders. In both cases, they’d want to also move on from Tobias Harris ‘ contract as part of the deal.

No deal is gaining serious traction at this time.

Morey & Co. has full support from ownership to keep Simmons past the deadline, per The Athletic. The franchise has its sights on stars, such as James Harden , who will be a free agent this summer.

Other teams previously linked to a Simmons deal include the Knicks Lakers, Timberwolves, Blazers, Pacers, and Cavs.

More on the NBA

TRENDING:

EXCLUSIVE:

THROWBACK:

The post Add Hornets to List of Teams Eyeing Ben Simmons appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Hornets must offer to Sixers for Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it apparent that they are willing to trade Ben Simmons, with the Charlotte Hornets reportedly being one of the new teams interested. Ben Simmons on the Hornets would make sense since they could use a defensive-minded player, and given their size issues, he may be the ideal fit. They’re also a team that enjoys shooting the three-point shot, and Simmons is an outstanding facilitator, so it makes sense on both sides of the ball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Atlanta

The Philadelphia 76ers have started to make plans for NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Will any of their options pan out? That is yet to be seen. What we do know is that the Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams interested in Simmons and the Sixers have reached out. The...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Eyeing James Harden Sign & Trade Using Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers still need to make a move involving NBA All-Star Ben Simmons as the trade deadline approaches. There’s a growing chance that nothing ends up getting done until the offseason, however. It’s clear the Sixers have high aspirations when it comes to the main player they receive...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Buzz: Trade Rumors, Simmons, Harden, Celtics, Lauri Markkanen

The Ben Simmons saga remains at large as the Sixers have reportedly discussed a blockbuster trade with the Atlanta Hawks that would send John Collins to Philadelphia in the deal. “The 76ers and Hawks briefly kicked around a trade of Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Danilo Gallinari,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype […] The post NBA Buzz: Trade Rumors, Simmons, Harden, Celtics, Lauri Markkanen appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Pacers#Hornets#The Athletic#The Kings And Hawks#Sixers#Morey Co#The Knicks Lakers#Cavs#Nba Buzz#Kings#Wizards#Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Vibe

James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
47
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy