Add Hornets to List of Teams Eyeing Ben Simmons

The list of teams with reported interest in Ben Simmons continues to grow.

The Hornets have inquired about trading for the Philadelphia star, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic . It’s not clear what Charlotte’s offer is at this time, though one thing for sure is that LaMelo Ball isn’t on the table.

The Kings and Hawks are also among the teams that have shown recent interest in Simmons. The Sixers would want a Sacramento package that includes Tyrese Haliburton and multiple first-round picks (we detailed why the Kings are Daryl Morey’s best bet ). From Atlanta, Philadelphia would want John Collins and multiple first-rounders. In both cases, they’d want to also move on from Tobias Harris ‘ contract as part of the deal.

No deal is gaining serious traction at this time.

Morey & Co. has full support from ownership to keep Simmons past the deadline, per The Athletic. The franchise has its sights on stars, such as James Harden , who will be a free agent this summer.

Other teams previously linked to a Simmons deal include the Knicks Lakers, Timberwolves, Blazers, Pacers, and Cavs.

