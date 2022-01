Nintendo has revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service next month. As usual, because Majora’s Mask is a Nintendo 64 game, you won’t be able to play it if you’re just a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber – you must be subscribed to the pricier Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to play it and other Nintendo 64 games that hit the service. This news comes just a day after Banjo Kazooie, the classic Rare-developed Nintendo 64 platformer, hit the Expansion Pack and it seems that Majora’s Mask is the next major addition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO