The price of crude oil reached a new seven year high near $88.52, but has seen a retracement of those gains over the last hour or so of trading. The low price extended to $86.50. That was still above the earlier session low of $86.37. There is a swing level and 38.2% retracement between $86.04 and $86.28. Moving below that area would be needed to give the sellers more confidence to the downside. Absent that and the buyers remain in firm control.

