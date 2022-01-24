ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Shooting leaves one injured in Dover, investigation underway

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened at around 2:15 p.m....

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 1

CruzIn711
2d ago

Bet he knows why he got shot in that leg; the reason he’s uncooperative; but if he likes it I love it. Stop wasting taxpayers money on treating these kind of uncooperative people at the hospitals.

Reply
2
