The human cost of Family Dollar's low prices: Its workers describe 80-hour weeks, sleeping in chairs, and snakes in the stockroom

During her first year as a store manager at a Family Dollar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Aimee Hargrove had to rush her teenage son to an emergency surgery to remove his appendix. The boy spent a few days in the hospital to recover, and Hargrove hoped to spend that time with him.

But she couldn't miss work. Her district manager wouldn't give her the time off.

Hargrove slept next to her son in the hospital and then still had to work the closing shift at the Family Dollar, staying until about 10 p.m.

"The expectations were so high," she said in a recent interview.

A single parent, Hargrove started working at Family Dollar in 2013 when her three children were 12, 13 and 18. She left after five years, in part because she felt like she missed seeing her kids grow up.

"I worked every Christmas, every Thanksgiving," she said. "I didn't know what a holiday was."

On top of that, Hargrove claims she was underpaid throughout her tenure at the store. She said she routinely worked up to 90 hours a week, far more than the 52 she was supposed to work as a salaried employee. She said she made about $800 a week — about $15 an hour if she stuck to her scheduled 52 hours, but about $10 an hour when she worked 80.

Her story isn't unique. Insider spoke with more than 30 former employees at Family Dollar, including some who said they were forced to work 80-hour weeks in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. Some said they were held up at gunpoint. Some said that their bodies broke down during the work and that they needed surgeries after to fix medical problems. Some even slept at work.

The former employees, who were largely managers, said they were generally paid less than $50,000 a year, with no overtime, even though they regularly worked long hours. Under US labor laws, employers generally don't need to pay managers overtime.

But conversations with the former Family Dollar managers suggested that they were managers in name only and that the company may have called them that in order to avoid paying them overtime. They told Insider that they spent much of their time working cash registers, stocking shelves, and doing other nonmanagerial tasks in conditions that led to injuries and exhaustion.

Family Dollar is truly the other name for hell. I spent 12 years there, and they can suck you completely dry. Former store manager Jennifer Ciocca

Family Dollar, which was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015, has faced several public lawsuits over the years from employees who claimed they were underpaid. But the former employees who spoke with Insider didn't sue Family Dollar in court. They weren't allowed to.

Like many corporations, Family Dollar now requires employees, as part of their onboarding, to sign away their right to benefit from a large-scale lawsuit.

The former Family Dollar workers who spoke with Insider were able to bring their claims against the company only because a law firm, Keller Lenkner, was willing to try something new: bringing thousands of individual arbitration cases all at once. This new practice, known as "mass arbitration," can be really expensive for companies since they're on the hook for each person's arbitration fees.

Insider obtained the names of nearly 1,000 Family Dollar workers from a public court filing in a lawsuit Family Dollar filed to try to avoid paying its arbitration bill. Insider reporters had substantive conversations with 32 of the former workers, most of whom said they received a cash settlement in arbitration.

Former workers who spoke with Insider said they worked long hours for low pay, sometimes even having to sleep in stores to keep them open when higher-ups demanded it. Though some of them worked for Family Dollar for years, they said employee turnover was generally high.

Their experiences were similar to those of the dollar-store workers who have walked off their jobs in places like Lincoln, Nebraska , and Eliot, Maine , complaining of wages too low to live on and of disrespect from shoppers. Companies like Family Dollar and Dollar General have also faced pressure to raise prices, and their employees say they often have to deal with robberies and unsafe working conditions .

The former Family Dollar workers expressed the same feelings of burnout and unfairness that have led other employees across the US to "rage quit" or unionize in 2020 and 2021. But their struggle to win their claims through arbitration shows how hard it can be for workers to win in a legal system that often favors corporations.

A Family Dollar representative, Kayleigh Painter, said the company doesn't comment on litigation and declined to make anyone available for an interview about its use of arbitration or the allegations made by former employees. She didn't respond to a list of detailed questions.

In interviews with Insider, nine former Family Dollar store managers said they had no choice but to work as long as 80 hours a week in order to keep their stores up and running. They were told they weren't eligible for overtime, even though they often performed menial tasks.

"Our regional manager told us it was mandatory to do at least 65 hours a week, even though we were scheduled for 52," a former store manager from Michigan said. "They were careful not to put that in writing."

The root of the problem, many former store managers said, was that the company didn't allocate enough money to schedule other workers for the hours needed to keep the store running.

"They tell you, 'If you don't have anybody to work, then you work,'" another former manager said.

Former store managers said they routinely stocked shelves, worked the cash register, cleaned up the parking lot, and did other nonmanagerial tasks either because the stores were so busy or because they were the only employees available to do them.

That meant managers like Sandra Brock, who worked in stores in Georgia and Tennessee, had to regularly work more hours than they were getting paid for in order to keep the store operational. She said she was told that managers could not schedule other employees to work more than the hours the managers were allotted to assign them.

"They gave you a number, and you had to stay within that number," she said.

Brock said she was paid $820 a week before taxes, or about $42,640 a year. When she worked 60 hours a week, it came out to about $14 an hour.

Temperance Grant, who worked in several stores around Cleveland, said that one of her stores was fully staffed but that it was still "impossible" to get everything done with the number of hours she was able to schedule. She said she was allotted about 220 hours a week to schedule among nine employees, with 52 earmarked for herself.

But she always had to work longer — especially during the busy holiday periods. Around Christmastime, she often worked open to close, coming in at 7:30 a.m. and leaving at 10 p.m.

"Just because you're scheduled 52 hours doesn't mean you're working 52 hours," she said.

Since 2000, Family Dollar has faced multiple big, expensive court cases. The company was ordered in 2007 to pay $35 million to a group of managers who'd alleged they were underpaid, and it paid $45 million to settle a gender-discrimination case in 2008, court records show.

But in a series of rulings over the past decade, the Supreme Court has said businesses can bar customers and employees from participating in class actions and force them to bring their claims, one by one, in private arbitration.

Family Dollar has taken advantage of these rulings. Today, many employment lawsuits against the company are sent to arbitration, where workers'-rights advocates say companies have the upper hand. It wasn't until 2019, when Keller Lenkner gathered nearly 2,000 clients to take action against Family Dollar, that the company faced a significant legal threat under the arbitration system.

Their cases appear to have been settled confidentially en masse in 2020, and many former employees told Insider they received checks this year. But several said they were paid just a few hundred dollars for years of exhausting work. One former store manager who told Insider she'd been with Family Dollar for 12 years, working around the clock with no holidays and no weekends until 2019, said she was paid $800 from the settlement.

Most of the former employees who spoke with Insider said that they felt they were paid a fraction of what they deserved and that nothing changed afterward.

Lawyers at Keller Lenker declined to comment for this story.

The demands of being a store manager were constant, several former employees said. Rain or shine, they were expected to have their stores open and running on time.

In 2016, Okeechobee, Florida, was still under a hurricane watch when Cherish Buchannan got a call from her district manager letting her know she needed to open her store.

Buchannan said that a tree was down on her road and that she couldn't get out of her neighborhood. But under pressure to open the store anyway, she arranged to be picked up on the other side of the downed tree and dropped off at her store, she said.

Four former store managers said they slept in their stores at some point because of bad weather that prevented them from going home or long shifts that would have given them barely any time to sleep if they'd returned home. One of them told Insider he slept on cardboard boxes piled on a metal cart. He said that while others slept on boxes of tissues, he worried that crushing them would have hurt his chance to get a bonus for reducing "shrink," or inventory loss.

Another former store manager said that on days he did double or triple shifts, he would sometimes sleep in the store, on a chair in his office.

One manager, Erica Chamberlain, said that working at Family Dollar was like working in a "sweatshop."

"Your life is Family Dollar," she said.

A man makes a delivery to a Family Dollar store using a "U-boat" cart. One former manager said he slept on this type of cart when he couldn't go home to sleep between shifts. Tony Gutierrez/AP

Another, Brenda Goodman, said she decided to quit when she became pregnant with her fourth child; her others were 2, 7 and 10. She said that she worked in northwest Louisiana and that Family Dollar switched her to another location, increasing her commute by an hour.

"Quite honestly, with my baby and the 2-year-old, my family raised them," she said. "I was always at work."

The former Family Dollar employees who spoke with Insider worked there before the pandemic, but the reasons they gave for leaving were similar to those that many workers cite today. Some of them said they moved to jobs that gave them more flexibility, like delivering groceries for Instacart, even if it meant a pay cut. Others said they went to work for competitors like Dollar General.

Jennifer Ciocca, another former manager, said she took leave when her father died but not when her grandmother did. She said she feared there wouldn't be anyone to work her shift.

"There's only like five people working at the store," she said. "Who's going to cover for me?"

"Family Dollar is truly the other name for hell," she said. "I spent 12 years there, and they can suck you completely dry."

Former store managers said they were regularly exposed to unsanitary and hazardous working conditions that in some cases ended in injuries.

A former store manager in Arkansas said other employees told her they had seen pests in the stockroom the year she took over the store. So they laid out rat traps when summer rolled around. A couple of days later, they walked through the store and saw snakes stuck to the traps.

A former Family Dollar manager in Arkansas captured this photo of a snake caught in a trap at her store. Courtesy former store manager.

Another former employee, Wendy Brown, said she ran into lizards and big spiders "countless" times in her store's stockroom.

Tricia Giles, a former manager who worked in Georgia, said overwork led to an injury at Family Dollar. She said she was climbing a ladder to get something for a customer when she fell. Her hair got stuck in a shelf on the way down. She couldn't move. Her knee snapped when she tried to get up.

Another employee closed the store and called an ambulance and Giles' husband. The ambulance drove her to a hospital about an hour away, where she was told that she would need surgery and that two discs in her neck were "messed up," she said.

Giles said that when she was still in the hospital, her boss, the district manager, called her husband "ranting and raving" about the fact that the store was closed. Giles said her boss never asked her how she was doing or if she was OK.

"They don't care. If you're dead, you're supposed to come in there, not breathing, and work. They don't care, and they will make your life a living nightmare," she said. "There is no 'family' at Family Dollar."

Giles said the lawyers who brought the mass arbitration case later told her that her claims fell outside of the statute of limitations and that they couldn't represent her.

Several former employees also said they felt unsafe when working at Family Dollar, especially late at night. ProPublica reported in 2020 , citing interviews and reviews of public records, that dollar stores, including Family Dollar, had become "magnets for crime and killing."

Brenda Goodman said she took over a store that had just been robbed, adding that robberies happened "all the time." She said that she was trained on how to handle a robbery but that the staff didn't feel supported by upper management after a store was robbed.

Some stores had panic buttons. None of the stores near Goodman had security guards, she said.

Another former employee who said he experienced two store robberies told Insider it was traumatizing to have to return to work like nothing had happened.

He said that his life was threatened and that when he talked to a manager about it, he was instructed to "shake it off."

Many former Family Dollar workers told Insider they learned about the mass arbitration case from Facebook ads. Filing a case was easy, former managers said; they just had to fill out questionnaires about where they worked, how often they worked, and what kind of tasks they did.

Keller Lenkner sent its initial demand in July 2019 and a follow-up batch in September for a total of 1,962 Family Dollar clients, a lawsuit Family Dollar later filed against the arbitration provider said. By May 2020, all of the cases had either been withdrawn or settled on undisclosed terms.

Settlement values were all over the map. The most a former employee told Insider they had been paid was $4,000. Several said they were paid under $1,000, including some who had spent half a decade with the company.

Some former employees were confused by the issues the lawyers focused on. Ellen Reed, who asked Insider to use her maiden name, said that one Family Dollar location where she worked was robbed twice in a week and that in one case a robber struck her with a gun. She said the company should have improved the lighting and security at the store.

She got about $300 through arbitration, but not as a result of what she'd said about the robberies — the lawyers had argued that Family Dollar didn't give her meal breaks. "That was minor to me compared to the environmental factors," she said.

Many former employees welcomed the money. But few said they felt they got justice for what they'd sacrificed and endured while working at Family Dollar.

Aimee Hargrove said she received about $500 from Family Dollar as a result of the arbitration. She doesn't think it made her whole.

"I'm 46 and I'm just broken. I'm hurt," she said. "I sacrificed so much as a single parent and lost so much time with my children."

Temperance Grant, who worked at Family Dollar from 2010 to 2017, said her arbitration award was about the equivalent of one extra paycheck.

"Over the years and years and years of me dedicating all those hours," she said, "that doesn't even put a dent in it."