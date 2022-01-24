ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Woman Found Dead In Berks Co. Home Being Investigated As Homicide

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A woman found dead in a Berks County home over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

Shillington police were called to a home on the 200 block of North Brobst Street on a report of a cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Investigators found an unidentified 47-year-old woman dead inside the home.

She was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m. by a Berks County deputy coroner, according to police.

Authorities have confirmed there is no danger to the public.

The death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team, Forensic Services Unit, CARS unit, and the Berks County District Attorney’s office.

