Woman Found Dead In Berks Co. Home Being Investigated As Homicide
A woman found dead in a Berks County home over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide.
Shillington police were called to a home on the 200 block of North Brobst Street on a report of a cardiac arrest just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Investigators found an unidentified 47-year-old woman dead inside the home.
She was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m. by a Berks County deputy coroner, according to police.
Authorities have confirmed there is no danger to the public.
The death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team, Forensic Services Unit, CARS unit, and the Berks County District Attorney’s office.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 3