Images of a Bart Simpson-Inspired Nike SB Dunk Low Surfaced

By Victor Deng
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Another iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low is coming soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @Sneakerknockerzllc shared images on Instagram this week of the Swoosh’s fan-favorite skate shoe wearing a vibrant color scheme that’s drawing comparisons to the cartoon character Bart Simpson from the hit TV series “The Simpsons.”

The shoe dons an eye-catching yellow hue on the tumbled leather upper that’s offset with red suede overlay panels and matching shoelaces. On the opposite side of the color spectrum is white dressing the Swoosh branding on the sides as well as on the Nike branding on the tongue tag and heel tab. Adding to the bold look are blue accents covering the sock liner and on the solid rubber outsole. Despite the style’s similarities to the character, there is no official branding from “The Simpsons” that can be seen on the shoe.

Prior to images surfacing on social media of the purported Nike SB Dunk Low “Bart Simpson,” the sportswear giant’s skateboarding line also released a Homer Simpson-inspired SB Dunk Low in 2003 as well as an SB Dunk High “Marge Simpson” colorway in 2007. At the time of publication, both of the previously released styles are reselling on StockX for an average price of $1,424 and $828, respectively.

Although images of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Bart Simpson” were shared by @Sneakerknockerzllc , release details of the forthcoming colorway have not yet been shared by the brand.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh has unveiled its latest ZoomX Streakfly running shoe, which was engineered for shorter racing distances like the 5K and 10K.

Footwear News

